FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Increased by Analyst

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of HTLF opened at $47.81 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

