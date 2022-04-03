FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Danone in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

