FY2025 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Danone stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

