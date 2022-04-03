Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.