Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $371,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $1,084.59. 18,087,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $900.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $956.64. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.