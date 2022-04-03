Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 892,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

