Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEEXU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

