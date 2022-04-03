Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 48.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

