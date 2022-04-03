GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

