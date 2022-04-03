GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.31

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as high as C$5.78. GCM Mining shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 776,633 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$537.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. GCM Mining’s payout ratio is currently 6.89%.

GCM Mining Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

