Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.81 Million

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to post $95.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.89 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $52.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $386.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $384,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

