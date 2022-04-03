Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut Generac to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.00. The company had a trading volume of 636,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

