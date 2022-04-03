Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE GEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 992,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,025. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 4,759,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,282,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.