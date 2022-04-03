George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. George Weston has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get George Weston alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.