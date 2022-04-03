Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 244,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.02%.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after acquiring an additional 206,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Glatfelter by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Glatfelter by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Glatfelter by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Glatfelter by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

