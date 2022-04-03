Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $98.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

