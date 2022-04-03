GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.94) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.79) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,595.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,549.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders purchased a total of 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

