GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($24.50) to GBX 1,910 ($25.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.69) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($77,260.41). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,709.06). Insiders purchased 2,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,542 in the last three months.

LON:GSK traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,656.60 ($21.70). The company had a trading volume of 4,923,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,595.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,549.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.