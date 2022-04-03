Glenn Sblendorio Sells 1,213 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.