Glenn Sblendorio Sells 1,213 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

