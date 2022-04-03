Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 318,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globus Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.