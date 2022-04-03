Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.
Grand City Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
