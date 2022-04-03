Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

GPRE stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,729,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

