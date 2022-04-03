Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.86.

GNLN stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

