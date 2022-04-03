Gresham Technologies plc (GHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GHT opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gresham Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 131.40 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.