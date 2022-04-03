Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,163 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

