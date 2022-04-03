Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 11.8% in the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 15.5% in the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 599,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 212,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.