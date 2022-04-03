Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

