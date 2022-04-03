Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $139.31 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

