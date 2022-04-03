Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 504,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,312. Groupon has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

