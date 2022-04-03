Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASR. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a hold rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.20.

ASR opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

