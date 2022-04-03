Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.11.

GWRE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $94.46. 594,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,498. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 184.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 46,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

