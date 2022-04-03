GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

TGT stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.