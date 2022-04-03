GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,828 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

