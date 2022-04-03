GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $361.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $316.00 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

