GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $335,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,235.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,048,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $103.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.