GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $396,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in SEI Investments by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEIC traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 577,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,073. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

