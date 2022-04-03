GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 453,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.