GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARWGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 453,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.