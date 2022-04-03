GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,922,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

