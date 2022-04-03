GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. 455,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,406. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.74. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.