H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.28.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

