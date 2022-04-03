H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.