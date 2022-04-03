Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic expansion initiatives, and solid loans and deposit balances position the company well for the future. Its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. Its earnings strength indicates that it will be able to meet debt obligations in the near term even if the economic situation worsens. The company's relationship with Cetera Financial will help it offer clients enhanced broker-dealer services. However, relatively lower interest rates remains a woe. Elevated expenses might hurt the company's profits. Further, the company's exposure to risky loan portfolios make us apprehensive.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.75.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

