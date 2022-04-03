Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of HOG opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

