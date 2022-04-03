Harvest Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

