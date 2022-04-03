Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $520,000 Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Escalade worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Escalade by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 192.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Escalade during the third quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.39. 30,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,145. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

ESCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

