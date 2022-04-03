Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

