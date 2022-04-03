Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $429,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 6,292,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

