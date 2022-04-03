Harvest Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $495,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $2,861,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:UDOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $88.98.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

