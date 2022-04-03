Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 322,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

