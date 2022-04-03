Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.00. 636,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,030. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

