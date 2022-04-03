HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCP remained flat at $$54.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,228. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

